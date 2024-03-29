IndiGo commences daily flights between Bengaluru and Bali

Bengaluru: IndiGo commenced daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar, the capital city of Bali, on Friday. The new operations mark the expansion of the low-cost carrier’s network within Indonesia. Bali is IndiGo’s second destination, after Jakarta, in Indonesia and the new connection is expected to enhance accessibility for tourists from India to Bali.
The flight 6E 1605 will depart from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 12.50 am and arrive at Denpasar at 10.20 am. From Denpasar, the return flight—6E 1606—will take off at 11.20 am and reach Bengaluru at 3.15 pm.
“This new connection will play a key role in strengthening ties between India and Indonesia, while promoting tourism and fostering potential business collaborations,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said.
Denpasar, the main gateway to Bali, serves as a hub that connects many destinations in the island. It is noted for its historical and cultural sites, temples, museums and markets. The city is the 33rd international and 119th overall destination in the IndiGo network. The airline commenced its operations from Jakarta in 2023.
(Published 29 March 2024, 11:39 IST)