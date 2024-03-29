IndiGo commences daily flights between Bengaluru and Bali

Bengaluru: IndiGo commenced daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar, the capital city of Bali, on Friday. The new operations mark the expansion of the low-cost carrier’s network within Indonesia. Bali is IndiGo’s second destination, after Jakarta, in Indonesia and the new connection is expected to enhance accessibility for tourists from India to Bali.

The flight 6E 1605 will depart from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 12.50 am and arrive at Denpasar at 10.20 am. From Denpasar, the return flight—6E 1606—will take off at 11.20 am and reach Bengaluru at 3.15 pm.