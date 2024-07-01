IndiGo’s direct Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flights from August 1

Bengaluru: IndiGo is set to commence its new direct services between Bengaluru and Abu Dhabi on August 1.
The flights will operate six times a week, taking the number of the carrier’s weekly flights to different cities in India to 75. IndiGo said the new service further strengthens connectivity to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo, noted that Bengaluru is the 10th Indian city on the airline’s network of direct flights operating from Abu Dhabi. "With the addition of these flights, IndiGo offers 75 weekly frequencies to Abu Dhabi and over 220 to the UAE,” he said.
Flight 6E 1438 will depart from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on all days, except Tuesdays, at 9.25 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 11.30 pm. From Abu Dhabi, flight 6E 1439 will operate (starting August 2) on all days, except Wednesdays, at 12.30 am. The flight will reach Bengaluru at 5.45 am.
