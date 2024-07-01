IndiGo’s direct Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flights from August 1

Flight 6E 1438 will depart from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on all days, except Tuesdays, at 9.25 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 11.30 pm. From Abu Dhabi, flight 6E 1439 will operate (starting August 2) on all days, except Wednesdays, at 12.30 am. The flight will reach Bengaluru at 5.45 am.