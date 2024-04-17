‘Individuals have a right to die with dignity’

However, practical challenges remain. “How much time can medical professionals give you to explain the canvas of treatment you may be subjected to? How do you make an informed choice? Then there is the guilt of ‘pulling the plug’,” he shared. “The sheer effort” can also put off people — two independent witnesses (advisably younger) are needed to execute an AMD, and implementation can take six months. He believes these issues can be addressed with well thought-out legislation but we first need to change social attitudes. “Talking about death is taboo in our society,” he said.