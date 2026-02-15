<p>Bengaluru: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Karnataka Chapter, organised a walkathon at Cubbon Park on Saturday, bringing together over 80 participants from various industries.</p>.<p>The event began with the participants taking part in a guided 5-km walk through the park.</p>.<p>The participants were paired to facilitate one-on-one interactions, encouraging conversations outside conventional boardroom settings.</p>.<p>The initiative aimed to combine physical activity with professional engagement in a relaxed environment.</p>.<p>Gerald Manoharan, chairman of the IACC Karnataka Chapter, said the choice of Cubbon Park reflected the intent to blend community spirit with dialogue and collaboration.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Cubbon Park has long been a symbol of community and tranquillity in Bengaluru. Today’s walkathon has helped us harness that spirit—blending wellness, dialogue, and collaboration. We saw participants not only engaging in conversations but also forming meaningful relationships that will strengthen our business community,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Founded in 1968, the IACC works to promote bilateral trade and economic engagement between India and the United States. </p>