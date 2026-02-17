<p>Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest against the Indo-US trade deal, which it terms as a "death warrant" for Indian farmers.</p>.<p>Leading the protest at Freedom Park, AAP state president ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru added that the deal would leave farmers at the mercy of American corporate interests.</p>.<p>"India's economy is built on the foundation of millions of small-scale farmers who still practise traditional agriculture. In contrast, the US employs a fully mechanised system across millions of acres," Chandru said while addressing a gathering of farmers and party workers.</p>.AAP's Raghav Chadha calls for 'Right to Recall'.<p>He claimed that while Indian farmers face an 18 per cent export duty on their produce, the deal would allow US agricultural goods worth nearly Rs 45 lakh crore to enter the Indian market with little or no tariff.</p>.<p>Party working president Sitaram Gundappa expressed concern over the deal’s impact on local dairy and poultry sectors. He warned that cheap animal feed and soybean oil from the US would cripple domestic producers who currently rely on local byproducts.</p>.<p>State organising secretary Satish Kumar slammed the government for prioritising agricultural imports over high-end technology like AI and aerospace.</p>.<p>The AAP has pledged full support to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and announced statewide protests at all district centres against the deal.</p>