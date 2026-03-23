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Industries switching to captive power on the rise: Bescom data

The energy consumed through captive generation has also increased by 1,600 MUs during this period.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 21:46 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 21:46 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBESCOM

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