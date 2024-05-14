Industry body members cheer BBMP’s lake conservation blueprint  

Bengaluru: The BBMP’s Lake Conservation Policy-2024, which aims to raise funds via CSR programmes from private companies for restoration and maintenance, will be rolled out on approval by the Karnataka High Court.
Speaking at a programme organised by the Bangalore Chambers of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), BBMP's Special Commissioner Preeti Gehlot hoped the policy will fix the gap in funding.
“Beautification of lakes is not priority. Proposals submitted by private entities must have clarity of funding along with the backing of a technical team. We can make significant contribution towards solving the water crisis from a lake perspective," she said.
Despite promising to contribute to rejuvenating waterbodies, some BCIC members hesitate due to complexities in securing approvals and other legal issues.
"With the BBMP opening up avenues for partnership for lake rejuvenation through its policy framework, we believe that many will come forward to work towards the goal of rejuvenation," one of them said.
The civic body said private entities can contribute to both core and non-core work related to lake preservation and rejuvenation. This would include fencing, desilting, shoring up the main bund, building wetland for sewage treatment, improving walkways on the bund area, strengthening security, and putting up gates and display boards, light poles, among others.
Published 13 May 2024, 22:39 IST