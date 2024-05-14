Industry body members cheer BBMP’s lake conservation blueprint  

Bengaluru: The BBMP’s Lake Conservation Policy-2024, which aims to raise funds via CSR programmes from private companies for restoration and maintenance, will be rolled out on approval by the Karnataka High Court.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Bangalore Chambers of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), BBMP's Special Commissioner Preeti Gehlot hoped the policy will fix the gap in funding.

“Beautification of lakes is not priority. Proposals submitted by private entities must have clarity of funding along with the backing of a technical team. We can make significant contribution towards solving the water crisis from a lake perspective," she said.