Infant trafficking racket busted in Bengaluru, seven 'agents' arrested; doctors' link suspected

Bengaluru: An infant trafficking racket has been busted in the city with the arrest of seven people, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday, adding that the involvement of doctors is suspected.

A 20-day old male child was rescued when the gang, whose members are mainly from Tamil Nadu, was seen in Rajarajeshwari Nagar here in suspicious circumstances. The arrested persons have been identified as Suhasini, Gomathi, Kannan Ramaswamy, Hemalatha, Sharanya, Mahalakshmi and Radha, police sources said adding that a case has been registered at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station.