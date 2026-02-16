<p>Social media influencer Khyati Shree shared a video from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cubbon-park">Cubbon Park</a> in Bengaluru on Valentine's Day, where she was seen taking a stroll with her husband, Shahbaz Ansar. During their walk, the couple came across a sign instructing couples to refrain from public displays of affection (PDA). Despite noting the board, which warned that kissing could result in a penalty, Khyati and Shahbaz defiantly kissed right in front of it, recording the moment and sharing the clip online.</p><p>The now-viral reel shows Khyati addressing the camera, saying, "I will show you a board that is in Cubbon Park and reads: No unseemly behaviour, you will be penalized," as she refers to the sign. The board features a silhouette of a couple seated on a park bench kissing, with a cross over it to emphasise that such behavior is prohibited in the premises.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>Khyati didn’t stop at showing viewers the signboard. She expressed her disagreement with it, stated that the focus should be on more pressing issues. The influencer noted that instead of 'no kissing' sign, there should be awareness against teasing, bullying and fighting. </p>.Cubbon Park walkers' association opposes art park project .<p>"This photo is so wrong. Teasing or troubling someone should actually be termed unseemly behaviour, but loving and kissing one's wife or girlfriend here is misinterpreted as unseemly. This is so wrong," she said, challenging the societal norms around public affection.</p><p>Seconds later, the couple kissed in the backdrop of the board which said otherwise, clearly breaking the rule and capturing the moment on camera.</p><p><strong>Netizens react to viral video</strong></p><p>While the "no kissing" board has been in place for <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=595093652328709&set=pb.100064707071466.-2207520000">years</a>, aiming to discourage public displays of affection, Khyati’s video has sparked a mixed reaction online. Some viewers criticised the couple for disregarding the rules at the public park, while others supported her stance on redefining what is truly "unseemly."</p>.<p>One commenter argued, "Civic sense is needed in India," while another wrote, "But parks are made for society to spend good time, not for making love in public. Kissing is not illegal, but maintaining dignity is very important. Those who don't know how to behave in public places should learn. One thing’s for sure—kissing, making love, and making babies can all be done at home."</p>