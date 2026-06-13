Influencer loses jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh at luxe aesthetic clinic; Bengaluru police file FIR

<p>Bengaluru: A social media influencer lost jewellery worth Rs 5.64 lakh after she left four diamond rings and two gold bangles in a therapy room at an aesthetic clinic on Vittal Mallya Road.</p>.<p>The Cox Town resident visited ISAAC Luxe clinic on May 7 for laser treatment.</p>.<p>Before the procedure, she was asked to remove her jewellery and keep it in a box inside the therapy room.</p>.Prolonged West Asia war may impact delivery of over 5 lakh homes: Report.<p>She left the clinic around 6.30 pm. On the way home, she realised that she had forgotten to collect the ornaments. She contacted the clinic, but her calls went unanswered. She then left Bengaluru to attend an event in Paris.</p>.<p>Her sister visited the clinic the following day and enquired about the missing jewellery, but received no information.</p>.<p>After returning from Paris, the woman visited the clinic and questioned the staff, but did not receive a satisfactory response about the whereabouts of the valuables, the FIR stated.</p>.<p>Cubbon Park police registered an FIR on her complaint, but are yet to question the staff, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, the complainant said she had been a client of the clinic for over a year and had recommended it to friends.</p>.<p>When she realised she had left the jewellery behind, she was confident it would be kept safely and returned to her the next day.</p>.<p>"I called the clinic more than 30 times that evening, but nobody answered. I even contacted their head office in Delhi and informed them that I had left my jewellery in the therapy room and would collect it the next day," she said.</p>.<p>"The CCTV footage shows me entering the clinic wearing the jewellery and leaving without it. I never collected it from the room. After I left, some staff members and a cleaner entered the room. Most of the pieces were gifts to me over the years and hold immense sentimental value. More than the monetary loss, I wanted to make every effort to recover them," she said.</p>