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Influencer loses jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh at luxe aesthetic clinic; Bengaluru police file FIR

Before the procedure, she was asked to remove her jewellery and keep it in a box inside the therapy room.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:52 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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