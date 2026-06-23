Influencer uses reels to befriend and fleece Bengaluru businessmen; held

<p>Bengaluru: Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a 31-year-old social media influencer on charges of cheating businessmen by befriending them online and collecting money on false promises.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Vanitha, a resident of Sunkadakatte.</p>.<p>Police said Vanitha would befriend businessmen on social networking platforms by introducing herself as an influencer, send them her reels and, after gaining their trust, seek money citing personal emergencies.</p>.Udupi: Four, including doctor, held over illegal adoption and child trafficking of one-month-old baby girl.<p>In some cases, she claimed her jewellery had been pledged and sought money to redeem it, promising to return the amount within two or three days. She collected cash at isolated spots away from CCTV cameras, then stopped responding to calls and messages from the victims.</p>.<p>During the probe, police found similar complaints registered against Vanitha at the Govindarajanagar and Jnanabharathi police stations over the past few months.</p>