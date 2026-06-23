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Influencer uses reels to befriend and fleece Bengaluru businessmen; held

The accused has been identified as Vanitha, a resident of Sunkadakatte.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 22:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrime

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