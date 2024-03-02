Bengaluru cafe IED blast: Injured woman undergoes 3.5-hr surgery

Bengaluru: Ten people were injured at the explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe, Brookefield on Friday. One of them underwent extensive surgeries on in the evening and is now stable.
Of the nine, three - Swarnamba Narayanappa (45), Farooq Hussain (19), and Deepanshu Kumar (23) - were admitted to the Brookefield Hospital.
Dr Pradeep Kumar T J, Medical Director, Brookefield Hospital, said that all three of them suffered eardrum injuries. “The 45-year-old lady suffered 40% burns to her face and the right side of her body, including hand, leg and thigh,” he said.
She underwent a 3.5-hour surgery in the evening, where the doctors worked to treat the lacerations (deep cuts) on her body and remove the glass and plastic-like particles that had penetrated the cheek into the major salivary glands. Besides this, she underwent flap surgery for cheek reconstruction and earlobe repair, added Dr Kumar.
“She is also diabetic but she is stable and under observation at the ICU,” he said.
Farooq suffered 5 per cent burns on his arms while Deepanshu sustained minor injuries. Both of them worked at the cafe and were treated at the ward. According to reliable sources, Farooq hails from Assam and stays with his friends near Kundalahalli.
Swarnamba, a Mysuru native, worked as a senior analyst in an American software company in Whitefield. She was reportedly out on a team lunch with her colleagues, who also sustained minor injuries. Her husband Shyam Sundar spoke to DH about her condition, noting that she was “not critical” and that she would recover from her burn injuries soon.
Of the other seven, six were confirmed to undergo treatment at Vydehi Institute Of Medical Sciences and Research Centre. As of Friday evening, only five of them - all of whom were part of the team lunch - were kept under observation at the hospital as they had some blisters on their faces and legs. Sources noted that the sixth person reportedly received treatment as an outpatient and left.
Srinivasan (65), a consultant, was also part of the team lunch. Speaking to DH, his wife Kamala Srinivasan said, “They (her husband and his colleagues) had been out on a team lunch at the Rameshwaram Cafe. While my husband’s colleague has burn injuries on his back, my husband has blisters on his right leg and face. But they all have a sharp ringing tone in their ear, which I’m guessing is typical with blasts. I hope they will be alright in two or three days,” she said.
Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also visited both hospitals late in the evening.
(Published 01 March 2024, 22:40 IST)