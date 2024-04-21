Insect cafes to boost urban biodiversity

Bengaluru: About 21 insect cafes that offer safe nesting grounds for a variety of insect species will be established across various locations in Bengaluru. These cafes, a collaborative effort between EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) and Bhumi, supported by the Vibhinna India Foundation, will be built in prominent botanical gardens throughout the city.
Insect cafes are eco-friendly structures made from upcycled wood, mud, and bamboo. These strategically placed frameworks provide safe nesting grounds for a variety of insect species. With urban expansion and intensive agricultural practices posing significant threats to insect populations—especially vital pollinators like bees—the delicate balance of the food chain has been disrupted, jeopardizing insect food security. Insect cafes will aid in pollination and help maintain a balanced food chain, thereby promoting biodiversity and contributing to a sustainable planet.
The project not only serves as a conservation effort but also empowers local communities. By sourcing upcycled wood from rural households, the project promotes waste reduction and sustainable practices, while generating income for the community. Crafted with durable trees such as acacia, jaali, and eucalyptus, these eco-friendly habitats require minimal maintenance. Additionally, 50% of the cost of the cafes directly supports women farmers involved in wood collection, fostering sustainable livelihoods.
Following the construction of the insect cafes, a research study conducted by entomologists and students in collaboration with the College of Horticulture, Mysore, will monitor the cafes’ impact on insect populations. The findings are expected to be published within a year.
(Published 21 April 2024, 00:14 IST)