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Inside Bengaluru Development Authority's green Guinness dream

The ambitious 15-lakh-sapling Guinness record bid promises massive urban greening, but concerns remain on monitoring the plants and protecting them
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 23:01 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 23:01 IST
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