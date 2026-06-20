Inside Bengaluru Development Authority's green Guinness dream

<p>The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is eyeing recognition from Guinness World Records for planting 15 lakh saplings in 12 hours on June 27. More than 50,000 volunteers, including students, corporates, NGOs, and civic groups, will be part of the ambitious greening drive to create 240 acres of oxygen parks in the city, spread across three layouts, with a focus on native species.</p>.<p>“These saplings will be planted across the lake, nala buffer zones, parks, and public spaces in neighbourhoods such as Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, and Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout,” BDA Chairman N A Haris said in an interaction with the media on Friday.</p>.<p>Haris described the initiative that marks Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti as a people’s movement to secure the city’s environmental future.</p>.<p>BDA Commissioner Major P Manivannan said the initiative reflects the authority’s commitment to nature-based urban solutions and bolsters Bengaluru’s green cover. The aftercare plans, watering, fencing and monitoring would be coordinated with resident welfare associations and volunteers to improve survival rates, he added.</p>.<p>The plantations would be in Miyawaki style —high-density, layered plantations, not avenue trees. “It is because long-term maintenance is easier and because a large-scale plantation is required for the Guinness World Record attempt,” said sources.</p>.<p>More than 340 native species have been selected for the drive. “The species selection has been carried out by experts from BDA’s Forest Division in consultation with the Karnataka Forest Department. Species include native, rare and uncommon plants, herbs and trees suited to Bengaluru’s ecology. Saplings are being procured through a transparent tender process, and adequate arrangements have been made to ensure both the availability and diversity required for the plantation drive,” said a note from BDA.</p>.<p>A 1000-member team from Guinness World Records will be inspecting the activities on D-Day, capturing them and monitoring to ensure the drive adheres to world record activity protocols. The BDA website lists 23 corporate partners and 12 NGOs as partners in the effort.</p>.<p>The Guinness Record in the ‘Most plants planted by a team in 12 hours (multiple venues)’ category can give Brand Bengaluru visibility and publicity and earn public goodwill. It will also raise awareness of the need to quickly green urban areas to mitigate the urban heat island effect. However, “the real value comes only if a large percentage of those 15 lakh saplings survive and become trees over the next several years,” said an expert who preferred anonymity.</p>.<p><strong>Who funds the drive?</strong></p>.<p>Haris told DH that budget estimates are currently unavailable because contributions are being made by various stakeholders and agencies, including the Forest Department, Police Department, Transport Department, Labour Department, NGOs and corporates. A consolidated budget will be estimated and released 30 days after the plantation drive, he added.</p>.<p>A source says this is because funding arrangements vary. Some NGOs may already have annual CSR agreements with corporates. In some cases, there may be separate MoUs between corporates and NGOs, and separate MoUs between NGOs and BDA. There is no single standard tripartite agreement structure across all participants, according to the source.</p>.<p>Organisers indicate that while there is no penalty clause, the MoUs contain a mandatory three-year maintenance requirement and a monitoring mechanism involving BDA’s forest division, the Forest Department, and a monitoring panel.</p>.<p>BDA does not seem to be spending money on maintenance. “BDA will only provide the saplings and access to land. We have to maintain the plants for three years by mulching, de-weeding the area, and watering them. In case the BDA finds any problems, they have the right to terminate the agreement,” says Ravindra T C, director of Indus Herbs, one of the partners of the plantation drive. Many other NGOs DH spoke to also admitted that maintenance will be funded through CSR.</p>.<p><strong>Maintenance and monitoring</strong></p>.<p>Volunteers will participate in the plantation activity, but long-term maintenance does not depend on them. Volunteers will geotag each sapling planted using their mobile devices, including an image, location, and other details. The tree receives a unique ID and can be viewed on a map. This would provide much-needed transparency for CSR and environmental projects and help create a digital forest inventory, according to Jayaani Bennheim of People’s Planet, an environmental organisation specialised in geotagging trees. The organisation claims to have geotagged 2 lakh trees since 2024.</p>.<p>Tree species, planting date, planter/sponsor name, photographs, and growth updates are uploaded and updated in a database. This process helps identify, monitor, and track plantations over time. The organisation will maintain the database for 10 years, said Jayaani.</p>.<p>“Anyone with access to the database can locate the exact tree on a map and view its growth updates,” she added.</p>.<p><strong>Water worries</strong></p>.<p>This year has been termed a super El Niño year, and monsoons have been playing hide-and-seek, with lower rainfall and harsher summers expected. Water availability is crucial for the survival of Miyawaki forests.</p>.<p>When asked about this, BDA sources said that experts from the Karnataka Forest Department were consulted well in advance during the planning. “Species selection, site preparation, plantation methodology, and maintenance planning have all been undertaken keeping local climatic conditions in mind. Comprehensive maintenance arrangements, including watering, monitoring, replacement planting where required, and plant protection measures, have been built into the three-year maintenance framework assigned to implementation partners,” said a note.</p>.<p>Gurunandan Rao, who co-founded That’s Eco Foundation, which will handle about 80 acres of plantation, says that enough water arrangements have been made. “While preparing the lands, we found three old wells which still have water. We have desilted them and prepared to take water. There are nalas where treated water from nearby sewage treatment plants will be released, and we will also have plantations adjacent to them. The BDA is also thinking of sanctioning borewells, but the talks are in an initial stage,” he explained.</p>.<p>Deokant Payasi, co-founder of Saytrees, a Bengaluru-based NGO partnering with the BDA to plant, said that water demand will not compete with residential needs because these areas are not yet heavily populated. In Shivarama Karanth Layout, where Saytrees will coordinate planting, there are already functional borewells that will meet water demand, including treated water, he added.</p>.<p><strong>Environmentalists cautious</strong></p>.<p>Environmentalists welcomed the initiative but said cautious species selection and sustained maintenance can ensure lasting ecological benefits. Dattatreya T Devare, co-founder of Bangalore Environment Trust, stressed that the project’s success should be measured by sapling survival rates rather than by the number of trees planted.</p>.<p>He noted that in previous plantation drives, there was little transparency or monitoring of survival rates. Several years ago, he filed an RTI with BDA seeking survival data but was unable to obtain meaningful information. At the time, even the forest department official overseeing the work had not maintained proper statistics, he added.</p>.<p>“Accountability is a main concern. The BDA should have clear agreements with the NGOs responsible for maintaining the plantations after planting. These agreements should specify monitoring mechanisms, responsibilities, and ideally link performance or funding to survival rates,” he added. He said there needs to be clarity on the provisions of the memoranda of understanding between NGOs and the BDA, and on who will ultimately monitor and fund long-term maintenance.</p>.<p>He criticised the BDA’s decision to disclose project expenditure details only after the plantation drive, arguing that this information should be publicly available beforehand. “BDA needs a dedicated organisational structure and sufficient staff to oversee survival monitoring, since agencies often cite manpower shortages as a reason for poor follow-up,” he added.</p>.<p>“We do not mind if it is Miyawaki or any method, as long as they are implemented scientifically and maintained properly,” Devare said.</p>.<p><strong>‘More volunteers needed’</strong></p>.<p>Deokant Payasi said the long weekend would be a worry for volunteer presence. Since this is an opportunity for people and communities in the city to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime drive, he hoped more would participate. “We have got about 1000 volunteers, but we need 10,000 more,” he added.</p>.<p>Individuals, NGOs, corporates, government bodies, educational and other organisations can register by logging in at https://greenbengalurubybda.in</p>