Vendors are an integral part of the market and the designated spaces come as a boon to many street vendors, offering them a more organised place to operate.
Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V
A view of the multilevel parking facility on Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, aimed at easing congestion but seeing few users due to weak enforcement.
Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V
Signboards lie bent and broken near Tagore Park, near Gandhi Bazaar Main Road in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.
Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V
Vehicles occupy the widened footpath, forcing pedestrians onto the road, with weak enforcement parking has gone unchecked.
Credit: DH photo/PUSHKAR V
Published 24 April 2026, 23:17 IST