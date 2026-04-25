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Inside Bengaluru’s Gandhi Bazaar revamp: Order on paper, chaos on street

The pilot project that envisioned pedestrianisation, a hawking zone, and organised parking fell into disarray due to poor implementation and a lack of local enthusiasm. What does this mean to Bengaluru?
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 02:50 IST
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Vendors are an integral part of the market and the designated spaces come as a boon to many street vendors, offering them a more organised place to operate.

Vendors are an integral part of the market and the designated spaces come as a boon to many street vendors, offering them a more organised place to operate.

Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V

A view of the multilevel parking facility on Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, aimed at easing congestion but seeing few users due to weak enforcement.

A view of the multilevel parking facility on Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, aimed at easing congestion but seeing few users due to weak enforcement.

Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V

Signboards lie bent and broken near Tagore Park, near Gandhi Bazaar Main Road in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

Signboards lie bent and broken near Tagore Park, near Gandhi Bazaar Main Road in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V

Vehicles occupy the widened footpath, forcing pedestrians onto the road, with weak enforcement parking has gone unchecked.

Vehicles occupy the widened footpath, forcing pedestrians onto the road, with weak enforcement parking has gone unchecked.

Credit: DH photo/PUSHKAR V

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Published 24 April 2026, 23:17 IST
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