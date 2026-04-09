<p>Bengaluru: An Instagram post-turned into a legal nightmare for a city-based musician after his identity card was allegedly misused to sell Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets in black.</p><p>The complainant -- Hemanth K B -- a guitarist with the band 'Sakkare Mitaayi', had earlier performed at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) home matches at the Platinum Lounge inside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. </p><p>During the match, the band had been issued official ID cards by event partner DNA Entertainment for access to the venue.</p>.Bengaluru: Congress MLA P Ravikumar flags lapses in IPL ticket distribution.<p>Trouble began after the opening match on March 28 when guitarist, who in excitement shared photos from the event on Instagram — and unknowingly, in the process, accidently revealed the front side of his ID card.<br><br>On April 6, the band’s drummer Pruthvi received a call from the organisers claiming that the same ID card had surfaced in a black ticket racket. The caller alleged that tickets were being sold illegally using the musician’s identity credentials and asked him to report to the officials.</p><p>The guitarist, who was upset, approached the police the next day, only to discover that an unidentified person had allegedly used his ID details to collect Rs 4,875 through UPI from unsuspecting buyers. Investigators traced the amount to a specific mobile number of the suspect and transaction ID.</p><p>The guitarist has denied any role in the racket and told police he had no knowledge of how his identity was stolen and misused. He has since deleted the post that exposed his ID card. Cubbon Park police have registered a case and are now tracking the person behind the fraud.</p>