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Instagram post lands guitarist in IPL black ticket scam in Bengaluru

The guitarist has denied any role in the racket and told police he had no knowledge of how his identity was stolen and misused
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:03 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsInstagramscamFraudSocial mediabengaluru crimetickets

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