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Instant home service apps: Convenience, at whose cost?

In between bookings, some women wait on the streets without toilets or resting spaces.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 22:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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