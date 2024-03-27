Insurance education: Christ varsity bags award

Bengaluru: The Department of Professional Studies at Christ (Deemed to be University) recently hosted 'Sahasra Bimayaan', an insurance education programme.
During the event, SN Satpathy, secretary general of the Insurance Institute of India, conferred the 'Excellence in Insurance Education' award to Christ University.
Among the unique initiatives by the department is a social outreach programme in the gram panchayat of Chakkittapara along the Kozhikode-Wayanad border in Kerala.
Thanks to the success of the programme, the village was declared a fully insured gram panchayat.
This outreach initiative is part of developing nation-building skills among the youth.
Biju Toms, director, School of Commerce, and Prof Jossy Peter, insurance coordinator of the department, have been at the forefront of this outreach programme.
(Published 26 March 2024, 21:03 IST)