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Inter-collegiate fest held at Bengaluru's Soundarya Institute of Management and Science

The fest was inaugurated by Babu Chiriankandath Joseph
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 23:09 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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