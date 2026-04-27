Inter-collegiate fest held at Bengaluru's Soundarya Institute of Management and Science

<p>Bengaluru: The Soundarya Institute of Management and Science hosted ‘Sampravega 2K26’, a national-level inter-collegiate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/events">fest</a>, on April 16 and 17.</p>.<p>The fest was inaugurated by Babu Chiriankandath Joseph, Chairman and Managing Director of White Group, along with alumnus Lohith R, Manager and Second Vice-President at Northern Trust Company, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.BASE University convocation to be held tomorrow in Bengaluru.<p>Soundarya Educational Trust Chairman Soundarya P Manjappa; Managing Director Suneetha Manjappa; CEO Keerthan Kumar M; Managing Trustees Varun Kumar and Nishmitha Varun; Dr Prakash HS, Principal and Director of SIMS; and Dr Vishwas Puttaswamy, Principal of Soundarya College of Law, were present at the inaugural ceremony.</p>.<p>The events were judged by a panel of professionals and artists, including choreographer Santhu Master, singer-composer Manasa Holla, and actor-model Kavya Shastri.</p>.<p>Pop singer and actor Sangeetha Rajeev performed at the valedictory ceremony, while band BARFI presented a live concert, according to a press release.</p>