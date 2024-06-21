Interest in zero-waste weddings on the rise

Hasiru Dala Innovations serviced more than 300 zero-waste events in 2023-24. Of these, around 70% were weddings. Its cofounder Marwan Abubaker says, “We offer end-to-end solutions.” They send out digital invites or invites printed on seed paper. For decorations, they use reusable fabric flowers and potted flowering plants. They hire reusable cutlery from plate banks like Adamya Chethana. Banana leaves and flowers used in decor and rituals are sent for composting to farmers’ land on Kanakapura Road, while other organic waste like leftover food is sent to their biogas facility in the Harohalli industrial area on Kanakapura Road. “Any packaging waste (like milk packets) generated during the wedding is sent to a materials recovery facility in Electronic City,” he adds.