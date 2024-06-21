Interest in zero-waste weddings on the rise

An Instagram reel by a Bengaluru bride about her zero-waste wedding has received more than 7.5 lakh likes. The wedding featured a mantapa built from sugarcane stems, decor made from mango leaves, and garlands strung with cotton threads, with no plastic add-ons.
Bengaluru-based Dr Poorvi Bhat, who specialises in nutrition and wellness, got married in Shivamogga. She posted the reel on June 3.
Organisations that facilitate zero-waste events told Metrolife that enquiries for sustainable weddings in the city are on the rise.
Solid Waste Management Roundtable (SWMRT) connects citizens with vendors providing zero-waste services. In the past one year, the group has
assisted Bengalureans in organising sustainable weddings and housewarming, naming, and sacred thread ceremonies free of cost. “Enquiries have increased since January,” says Vasuki Iyengar, a member. SWMRT has listed the dos and don’ts of hosting zero-waste events on swmrt.com.
Hasiru Dala Innovations serviced more than 300 zero-waste events in 2023-24. Of these, around 70% were weddings. Its cofounder Marwan Abubaker says, “We offer end-to-end solutions.” They send out digital invites or invites printed on seed paper. For decorations, they use reusable fabric flowers and potted flowering plants. They hire reusable cutlery from plate banks like Adamya Chethana. Banana leaves and flowers used in decor and rituals are sent for composting to farmers’ land on Kanakapura Road, while other organic waste like leftover food is sent to their biogas facility in the Harohalli industrial area on Kanakapura Road. “Any packaging waste (like milk packets) generated during the wedding is sent to a materials recovery facility in Electronic City,” he adds.
Green Utsav has also seen an increased interest among young Bengalureans to host sustainable weddings and other events. Its founder Rishita Sharma says they use steel serveware, reusable plastic sheets instead of paper rolls during meal service, and reusable decor made from fabric, cardboard, paper, old bangles and bottles. She also ensures that return gifts like the tambulam (banana, coconut, betel nuts, and leaves) are handed out in cloth bags.
Dr Meenakshi Bharath, a solid waste management activist, says sustainable weddings are getting innovative. “At a recent wedding, a blackboard was used instead of a plastic nameboard,” she shares. She has organised zero-waste weddings in the past. She insists on replacing paper cups with glass and steel tumblers, and tissues with cloth napkins.
Apprehensions
Despite the growing call for sustainability, Rishita says many don’t opt for green events because of concerns like “hygiene and cultural acceptance”. Others find the zero-waste format inconvenient.
Wallet factor
If the wedding budget is Rs 2.5 lakh, one can save up to Rs 50,000 by adopting sustainable alternatives, says Marwan Abubaker.