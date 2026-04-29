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International Dance Day: A mental reset with dance

Bengaluru practitioners share how dance is emerging as a medium for therapy and renewal
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 22:04 IST
Bengaluru newsDanceMetrolife

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