International Day of Democracy: Traffic diversions in Bengaluru on September 15

Between 9.30 am and 1 pm, vehicles will not be allowed from KR Circle towards Gopala Gowda Circle or from Balekundri Circle to KR Circle.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory for vehicular movement around the Vidhana Soudha on Friday, in view of the celebrations for the International Day of Democracy.

Between 9.30 am and 1 pm, vehicles will not be allowed from KR Circle towards Gopala Gowda Circle or from Balekundri Circle to KR Circle. Vehicles coming from KR Circle will be diverted towards Nrupathunga Road, while those coming from Balekundri Circle will be diverted towards Queens Circle.

Left turns towards KR Circle will not be allowed at Police Thimmaiah Circle. Vehicles moving from CTO Circle can proceed towards Raj Bhavan Road.

Vehicles can be parked at the Kanteerava Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, and MS Building, while buses and other large goods vehicles can be parked at Palace Grounds.

(Published 14 September 2023, 21:51 IST)
