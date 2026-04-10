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International flyers will soon breeze through Bengaluru airport via biometric clearance

Airport authorities said the trials assessed the feasibility of scaling the system for international passengers, as traffic continues to rise.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:07 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKempegowda International Airportbiometric

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