International honour for NCBS ecologist

Prof Uma Ramakrishnan, faculty at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), has been elected as a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS). She was one of AAAS’ 25 elected International Honorary Members in 2024.
The academy elected 250 members in 2024, in recognition of excellence in 31 areas of expertise. "Prof Uma's work in the areas of wildlife biology, population genetics, conservation, etc, is well known globally and she has contributed to both basic sciences and its applications in wildlife conservation,” NCBS said.
She is among 10 members elected in the Evolution and Ecology section, one of the six areas of specialty under the Biological Sciences category. The other categories are Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Humanities and Arts, and Leadership, Policy, and Communications.
Uma studies the processes involved in species’ response to environmental history, climatic perturbation, and human history in the context of species ecologies.
Founded in 1780, the AAAS works as an independent research centre; its elected members collaborate with other experts across disciplines in studies that inform public policy.
The induction ceremonies for the new members will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in September.
(Published 29 April 2024, 00:37 IST)