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International meet weighs in on India’s expanding aerospace sector

In her inaugural address, Annett Baessler, Deputy Consul General at the German Consulate in Bengaluru, underscored the city’s strategic role in strengthening India-Europe aviation ties.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 00:03 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 00:03 IST
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