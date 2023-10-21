Internet goes gaga as Bengaluru tenant claims to have found flat within a day

Those who have been in Bengaluru for quite some time definitely know how difficult it is to find a good place to live. Now, Bengaluru is yet again in the news due to a unique experience shared by a person who recently moved to the city.
Flat hunting is usually a months-long process. In Bengaluru, many hire a broker and let them search for a good flat based on their requirements.
However, a recent post on X has caught netizens' attention after a man who just moved to Bengaluru got a rented flat within a couple of days.
The post was share by X user named Saumil Tripathi, co-founder and CEO of the Grapevine app.
The caption of the post read, "anti-peak Bengaluru moment."
After that he explained his short journey of finding the place.
"Got a rental flat in 1 day."
"Thursday- Landed in Bangalore"
"Friday- Was with broker roaming in Koramangala"
"Saturday- Fixed the place"
"Sunday- Shifted to a new place"
The post saw a flurry of comments, where one user mockingly wrote, "Keep up the luck! This Friday: Roam around in Koramangala with some startup founder; Saturday: Settle on an offer; Sunday: Shift to new job."
"Due to layoffs many folks have gone home thus reducing demand for rent homes. In my previous occupancy alone, 6 people left in last 4 weeks," wrote another.
"Wow! I've been on it from the past couple of years, but to no avail," wrote a third.
"Aren't these symptoms of recession? (due to layoffs so many people are vacating the houses)," wrote a fourth.
"That’s actually anti-human moment Either ok with paying a lot of money or compromise for what’s there," wrote a fifth.