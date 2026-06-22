DH Interview | Bengaluru plagued by weak governance: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda believes the city's problems stem not from a lack of money or ideas but from weak governance and poor enforcement of rules. </p>.<p>He argues that improving administrative systems, curbing illegal layouts and unauthorised constructions and getting the basics right are key to fixing Bengaluru. </p>.<p>In an interview with <em>DH</em>, he said his primary challenge is the weakening of governance and administrative systems. </p>.<p>"We talk about roads, traffic, garbage, flooding, environment and water, but all these are symptoms. The root cause is a weak administrative system. If we strengthen governance, many of these problems can be solved," he noted. </p>.GBA eyeing private properties to create parking spaces in Bengaluru.<p>Gowda also believes that the recent splitting of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> into smaller corporations is the answer to fixing the city's problems. </p><p>"There was no way a single commissioner could effectively administer an 800-sq km city with 1.5-crore people. Bengaluru has grown at a phenomenal pace over the last three decades and inherited problems such as traffic congestion, poor planning and inadequate infrastructure. Expecting one person to solve a cumulative problem created over 30 or 40 years is unrealistic," he stated. </p>.<p>The Byatarayanapura MLA has pledged to try to end illegal layouts and unauthorised construction, recalling he stopped the registration of unauthorised layouts despite opposition from developers and some politicians, during his tenure as revenue minister.</p>.<p>"Many of Bengaluru’s current problems, be it traffic congestion, sewage issues, garbage or water shortages, are linked to illegal layouts. People build multi-storey buildings on small plots and narrow roads without parking or adequate sewage infrastructure. The city simply cannot support that density. Going forward, people will have to follow planning norms," he explained. </p>.<p>On demolition of illegal structures, the 53-year-old minister stressed the need to prevent the continuation of the same mistakes.</p>.<p>"My job is not to create controversy or sensationalise issues. If we want solutions, everyone including the government and citizens has to play by the rules," he said.</p>.<p>Acknowledging that Bengaluru’s roads remain a major concern, Gowda believes roads are bad because they are being made badly, not because there is insufficient money. "Road construction is not rocket science. Everyone has to take responsibility whether it is contractors, engineers, officials and politicians, including me. </p>.<p>"If we continue to spend money without improving quality, nothing will change. The roads we build won’t last even two years. For a certain period, the quality of roads in my constituency was not good as I was preoccupied with my ministerial responsibilities. Now, I am trying to tighten it. Once the bad culture sets in, it is monumentally challenging to change that." </p>.GBA plans revival of 32 Bengaluru lakes classified in ‘worst water quality’ category.<p>With less than two years left for him to be at the helm, Gowda conceded that "I am not here to reimagine the city overnight," but getting the basics right. </p>.<p>"I do not believe in radical change and mega solutions. If systems function the way they are supposed to, if roads are built properly, if laws are enforced, if citizens cooperate and if administration works efficiently, many of Bengaluru’s problems can be solved," he said. </p>.<p>Stating that "without people’s cooperation, nothing will work", the minister said: "Some decisions may be difficult, but if they are in the larger public interest, we must be willing to accept them."</p>.<p>Many of Bengaluru’s current problems be it traffic congestion sewage issues garbage or water shortages are linked to illegal layouts. People build multi-storey buildings on small plots and narrow roads without parking or adequate sewage infrastructure. The city simply cannot support that density. Going forward people will have to follow planning norms, Krishna Byre Gowda, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister said.</p>