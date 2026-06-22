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DH Interview | Bengaluru plagued by weak governance: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

He argues that improving administrative systems, curbing illegal layouts and unauthorised constructions and getting the basics right are key to fixing Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 23:42 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 23:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKrishna Byre GowdaGBA

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