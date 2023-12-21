Into the archives: A fitting tribute to a Bengaluru lensman

Nagaraju requested me to scan and restore the images. I readily agreed to do the work as a mark of my respect for a great, albeit, forgotten photographer. I took them to my studio at Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design & Technology (SMI). We are well-equipped to do this work, with a high-end scanner and computer workstations to retouch the pictures, as well as an analogue lab to clean the negatives. With the help of my students, I scanned the negatives, and we digitally restored the images with great care.