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Invested nearly 7 crore to improve crowd management at Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB CEO Rajesh Menon

RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) were forced to enhance security measures after the stampede on June 4, 2025 near the stadium.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:54 IST
Sports NewsBengaluru newsIPLRCBKSCAM Chinnaswamy Stadium

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