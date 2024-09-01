Investor praises Mumbai after getting stuck in Bengaluru traffic for 3 hours, missing flight

People quite often post about their 'peak Bengaluru moment' online and recently investor Ashish Kacholia shared how he was stuck in the city traffic for three hours and missed his flight.
Taking to his X, Kacholia in the post mentioned how google maps estimated the journey to be 1.45 hours long, however it took him way more than that.
"Yesterday missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google maps," he wrote.
He then praised the administration of Mumbai for handling the city traffic and thanked the municipal corporation BMC.
"Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city. Life is relative," he added.
The post has garnered 284.4k views and a flurry of comments since shared.
"Single-person trips in SUVs, MPVs, or sedans are a huge factor in our city’s traffic jams. People must rethink how to use our roads and encourage carpooling, public transport, and smaller vehicles to ease congestion. Please don't just keep blaming my city," a user commented.
Another user commented, "Cabbies in B'luru should compulsorily offer washroom breaks in between rides (just like overnight buses do)."
"Then catch the cab on time na," commented a third.
"Recently, Google predictions have become quite unreliable. Always ask to a local if weather condition is not good in any part of the city," commented a fourth.
"Peak Bengaluru moment sir. When your flight was at X'o clock you should start a day before X'o clock," another wrote.
"I think bangalore is the only place, where u can't rely the travel time shown on Google map. Rarely happened in Gurgaon. (Even though I used to commute ggn to Delhi every day)," wrote another user.
