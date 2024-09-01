Investor praises Mumbai after getting stuck in Bengaluru traffic for 3 hours, missing flight

People quite often post about their 'peak Bengaluru moment' online and recently investor Ashish Kacholia shared how he was stuck in the city traffic for three hours and missed his flight.

Taking to his X, Kacholia in the post mentioned how google maps estimated the journey to be 1.45 hours long, however it took him way more than that.

"Yesterday missed my flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai because journey took 3 hours instead of 1.45 as shown by Google maps," he wrote.

He then praised the administration of Mumbai for handling the city traffic and thanked the municipal corporation BMC.

"Deeply grateful to Mumbai administration @mybmc for investing in infrastructure to keep traffic moving in maximum city. Life is relative," he added.