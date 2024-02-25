Invited by Karnataka govt, UK professor denied entry to India on 'orders from Delhi'

Kaul, a professor at the School of Social Sciences of the University of Westminster, said that she had been invited by H C Mahadevappa, the social welfare minister of the Government of Karnataka, to attend the conference on “The Constitution and Unity of India” held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. She alleged that she had been denied entry despite having a valid UK passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

A ‘Person of Indian Origin’, registered as an OCI, is granted multiple entry, multi-purpose, life-long visa for visiting India, and is exempted from registration with the Foreign Regional Registration Officer or Foreign Registration Officer for any length of stay in India.

The Union government recently cancelled the OCI card issued to Ashok Swain, an academician based in Sweden and a well-known critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. It conveyed to the Delhi High Court that the OCI registration of Swain had been cancelled as he had been found indulging in “illegal activities inimical” to the interests of the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India.

French journalist Vanessa Dougnac also had to leave India recently after the government initiated the process to cancel her OCI registration.