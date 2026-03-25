Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IPL 2026 | Bengaluru Traffic Police advisory: Check parking rules, pick-up and drop-off points

Restrictions to be enforced on match days — March 28 and April 5; parking at designated locations to be available from 11 am to 9 pm
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 07:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIPLTraffic curbs

Follow us on :

Follow Us