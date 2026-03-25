<p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL) matches scheduled on March 28 and April 5 at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">M Chinnaswamy Stadium</a> in Bengaluru, the city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory.</p><p>At a press conference on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience during the matches. He also urged people to "cheer responsibly, celebrate responsibly".</p><p><br><strong>Where is parking not allowed?</strong></p><p>According to an official release, parking of vehicles will be prohibited on several roads around the stadium. <br>On Queens Road, vehicles cannot be parked on both sides from Balekundri Circle to Queen's Circle and further up to CTO Junction.</p><p>On MG Road, parking will not allowed on both sides from Anil Kumble Circle to Queen's Circle and from Queen's Road to Anil Kumble junction.</p><p><br>Parking will be restricted on the link road connecting MG Road to Cubbon Road, as well as on Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdiah Road, Race Course Road, and on both sides of Central Street.</p><p><br>On Cubbon Road, parking will not be allowed on both sides from CTO Circle to Dickenson Road junction. Additionally, between Kamaraj Road junction and Dickenson Road junction, only BMTC buses will be permitted to park, while all other vehicles will be restricted.</p>.IPL 2026: Nandini is official RCB partner for upcoming season.<p>Other stretches where restrictions will be in force include St Mark’s Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Lavelle Road and Vittal Mallya Road.</p><p><br>Parking will also be strictly prohibited inside Cubbon Park, including King's Road, areas near the press club, Bal Bhavan, and Fountain Road.</p><p><br><strong>When will these rules be in effect?</strong></p><p>The restrictions will be enforced on match days — March 28 and April 5. Parking at designated locations will be available from 11 am to 9 pm.</p><p><br><strong>Where can vehicles be parked?</strong></p><p>The traffic police have identified specific parking locations, including St Joseph's Indian High School Ground near Siddalingaiah Circle.</p><p>1. St Joseph's European School Ground on Museum Road</p><p>2. Freedom Park multi-level car parking complex</p><p>3. Garuda Mall parking area</p><p>4. Shivajinagar bus stand (first floor)</p><p>5. UB City parking facility</p><p>Motorists have been advised to use only these authorised parking spaces.</p><p><br><strong>How will entry and exit be managed?</strong></p><p>Entry into the stadium will be allowed through multiple gates:</p><p>1. Gates E-1 to E-3, E-18, E-19, E-22, and E-23 on Cubbon Road</p><p>2. Gates E-11 to E-17 via the link road from Anil Kumble Circle and BRV Circle</p><p>3. Gates E-5 and E-8 on Queen's Road</p><p>4. Exit will be permitted only through Gates E-9 and E-9A.</p><p>5. Gate E-10 on Queen's Road has been reserved exclusively for players, support staff, officials, and VIPs.</p>.IPL 2026| From Vijay Mallya to Birla: How ownership of RCB has changed over the years.<p><strong>How are pick-up and drop services arranged?</strong></p><p><br>Designated pick-up and drop-off points have been arranged at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and BRV Ground. Pick-up services will operate near gate 6, while drop-off points will be near gate 3.</p>.<p>The advisory aims to manage the large crowds expected during the IPL matches, reduce congestion in central Bengaluru, and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.</p><p><br>The police have also urged the public to use BMTC buses and Namma Metro services instead of private vehicles to ease traffic around the stadium.</p>