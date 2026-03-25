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IPL 2026 | Bengaluru's Namma Metro timings extended for RCB vs SRH match on March 28

Last train timings have been extended from all terminal stations — Challaghatta, Whitefield, Madavara, Silk Institute, RV Road and Bommasandra.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:27 IST
Namma MetroIPLRCB

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