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IPL 2026 | Chinnaswamy Stadium sees fans brave scorching heat for RCB-DC match

"RCB isn’t just a cricket team, it’s an emotion for every Kannadiga."
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 00:55 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 00:55 IST
BengaluruIPLRCBChinnaswamy Stadium

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