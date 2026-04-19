<p>Bengaluru: Fans thronged the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters gathered for the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite the gruelling afternoon sun, the atmosphere remained electric for the day game.</p>.<p>With over 2,000 police personnel deployed to ensure security, thousands of supporters queued up early, eager to witness the contest between Bengaluru’s own K L Rahul, turning out for DC, and the city’s icon, Virat Kohli.</p>.<p>Young fans were equally vocal. Aneesh, a primary school pupil waving an RCB flag, brushed aside the regional connection to Rahul. “I’m here for Rajat Patidar and Kohli,” he said. “RCB is the only team for me.”</p>.<p>The team’s appeal drew fans from across the State. Nataraj, who travelled nearly 500 km from Ukkeri in Belagavi district, described the experience as a pilgrimage. “Since 2008, through every loss and win, we have stayed. RCB isn’t just a cricket team, it’s an emotion for every Kannadiga,” he said.</p>.RCB vs CSK: Downtown Bengaluru soaks in IPL frenzy, fans demand bigger stadium.<p>Another fan from Hubballi, attending his first-ever live match, echoed the sentiment. “The heat is nothing compared to the joy of being here.”</p>.<p>The match also saw Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar join fans at the stadium.</p>