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'No celebration in public places': Bengaluru police issues strict advisory ahead of IPL final 2026

The police prohibited bursting crackers and “using dangerous materials”. Peace and discipline must be maintained in crowded areas, the police said.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 15:44 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCricketIPLSafety

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