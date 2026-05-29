<p>Bengaluru: With <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">RCB </a>qualifying for the finals of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026</a>, Bengaluru city police have issued a public advisory urging the need to strictly follow safety guidelines, especially once the finals conclude and the winner is decided on Sunday. </p><p>“After the final match result is announced, the public should not engage in any kind of celebrations in public places. LED walls facing roads shall not be put up without prior permission from the concerned authorities and matches shall not be played on existing LED walls. </p><p>"Screens must not be installed outside malls, pubs, or other places in a manner visible to the public for viewing the final match,” the city police said in a statement. </p> .KSCA shortlists three architects for upgradation of Chinnaswamy stadium.<p>The police prohibited bursting crackers and “using dangerous materials”. Peace and discipline must be maintained in crowded areas, the police said. </p><p>City police also urged the public to strictly follow the instructions and guidance by the traffic police. Bike rallies, over-speeding, stunts, misuse of horns, and road blockages are prohibited, the police said. </p><p>Police also advised the public and the fans not to consume alcohol in public places and create disturbances, engage in fights, or behave indecently.</p> .<p>“Provocative posts, hateful messages, or rumours should not be shared on social media. Under the pretext of the match result, fans of other teams should not be provoked, insulted, or engaged in behaviour that may lead to fights. Everyone must remember that maintaining law and order, public peace, and safety is the responsibility of every citizen,” the police said. </p>