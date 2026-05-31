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IPL 2026 final: Bengaluru Traffic cops announce measures for public safety

Police said that the unnecessary or excessive use of vehicle horns under the guise of celebrations is strictly prohibited.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 23:44 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 23:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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