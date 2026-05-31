IPL 2026 final: Bengaluru Traffic cops announce measures for public safety

<p>Bengaluru: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing Gujarat Titans in the IPL final on Sunday, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have announced curbs, besides making it clear that they would take strict action against those indulging in drunken driving. </p>.<p>Traffic police will be on the alert for drunken driving throughout the night. Police will also inspect vehicles at various locations across the city, besides taking all necessary measures to prevent untoward incidents. </p>.<p>"Strict action will be taken against two-wheeler riders who engage in speeding, reckless driving, wheeling or drag racing, thereby causing inconvenience or endangering others on the road. Members of the public may report such incidents to the 112 helpline,” traffic police stated. </p>.Bengaluru Police draw firm line on IPL victory celebrations on May 31.<p>Police also reiterated that victory celebrations on public roads will not be permitted. Vehicles must not be parked unnecessarily on roads or footpaths in a manner that obstructs free movement of traffic and pedestrians, they warned. </p>.<p>Police said that the unnecessary or excessive use of vehicle horns under the guise of celebrations is strictly prohibited. Driving dangerously by standing through or opening the vehicle’s sunroof is prohibited, they said. </p>.<p>All traffic signals, diversions, and instructions issued by traffic police personnel must be strictly complied with, BTP said. </p>.<p>“The people are requested to co-operate with the traffic police by adhering to these guidelines, which have been issued in the interest of ensuring smooth traffic movement and public safety." </p>