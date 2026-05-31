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IPL 2026 Finals | Bengaluru traffic police issue advisory banning flyover traffic as city prepares for possible RCB win

The statement directed that vehicular traffic on the Elevated Flyover and Double Decker Flyover will be completely prohibited from 11:00 PM until 5:00 AM.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 08:29 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 08:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRCBtrafficFlyover

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