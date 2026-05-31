IPL 2026 Finals | Bengaluru traffic police issue advisory banning flyover traffic as city prepares for possible RCB win

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory at the possibility of victory celebrations across the city during and after the final IPL match between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> and Gujarat Titans. </p><p>The statement directed that vehicular traffic on the Elevated Flyover and Double Decker Flyover within the jurisdiction of the Traffic South Division will be completely prohibited from 11:00 PM on May 31 (Sunday) until 5:00 AM on June 1 (Monday). </p>.<p>The Elevated Flyover will see reduced vehicular movement in both directions, from Roopena Agrahara to Electronic City and from Electronic City to Roopena Agrahara.</p>.RCB final fever | Bengaluru Police ban rallies, crackers, public celebrations: All you need to know.<p>The Double Decker Flyover, in both directions-from Ragigudda towards 5th Main Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road, and from 5th Main Outer Ring Road towards Ragigudda, is also considered under the mentioned instructions. </p><p>"The roads underneath the flyover will be available for public vehicular movement, and motorists are requested to use these routes. The public is requested to cooperate," the advisory urged. </p><p>Earlier, the Bengaluru police issued a ban on public engaging in any kind of celebrations in public places after the match results are announced, and urged citizens to follow protocols to maintain law and order, in the interest of public peace. </p>