IPL 2026 | Know additional parking spots at 44 Bengaluru metro stations

<p>As the Indian Premier League fervour is set to grip Bengaluru, with its first match happening in the city, areas around the iconic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/we-cant-stand-in-queue-mlas-demand-vip-tickets-for-ipl-matches-at-chinnaswamy-speaker-says-give-them-4-each-3945306">M Chinnaswamy Stadium</a> are expected to witness a massive influx of cricket fans. </p><p>Anticipating the heavy rush and aiming efficient crowd management, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">BMRCL</a>) has rolled out additional parking arrangements across 44 Metro stations.</p>.<p>On match days, match ticket holders can avail parking at a flat rate of Rs 30 for two-wheelers and Rs 60 for cars. This fee will remain valid until the end of Metro service for the day, offering fans a convenient and economical option to avoid traffic snarls near the stadium.</p>.IPL 2026: QR-based ticket, free Metro ride among new arrangements for Bengaluru matches .<p>The stations equipped with these additional facilities reportedly include key stops such as Whitefield, Kadugodi Tree Park, Pattandur Agrahara, Nalluralli, Kundalahalli, Seetharampalya, Hoodi, Singayyanapalya, K. R. Pura, Baiyappanahalli, S. V. Road, Majestic, City Railway Station, Hosahalli, Mysore Road, Nayandahalli, Jnana Bharathi, Kengeri Bus Terminal, Challaghatta, Madavara, Chikkabidarakallu, Manjunathanagar, Nagasandra, Jalahalli, Mahalakshmi, Mahakavi Kuvempu Road, Srirampura, Chickpete, National College, Lalbagh, Jayanagar, Banashankari, Yelachenahalli, Doddakallasandra, R. V. Road, Ragigudda, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Electronic City and Bommasandra.</p><p>In addition to the parking arrangements, BMRCL has also extended Metro service hours on match days. Instead of closing operations around 11 pm, select trains will run until 2 am to ensure smooth and safe travel for fans. The last train will depart from Whitefield (Kadugodi) at 12.30 am, Challaghatta at 12.45 am, Silk Institute and Madavara at 12.45 am, Bommasandra at 1 am and RV Road at 2 am. From the Majestic station, the last train in all four directions will leave at 1.30 am.</p>