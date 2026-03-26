<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro train services will run for extended hours on Saturday, when Bengaluru hosts the inaugural match of IPL 2026. </p>.<p>Last train timings have been extended from all terminal stations — Challaghatta, Whitefield, Madavara, Silk Institute, RV Road, and Bommasandra. </p>.<p>The last train will depart from Whitefield (Kadugodi) at 12.30 am, Challaghatta at 12.45 am, Silk Institute and Madavara at 12.45 am, Bommasandra at 1 am, and RV Road at 2 am. </p>.<p>From the Majestic station, the last train in all four directions will leave at 1.30 am. </p>.<p>IPL match tickets will include Namma Metro QR codes for two-way travel, either printed on the ticket itself or provided with digital IPL tickets. </p>.<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has advised fans entering the stadium through gates on Cubbon Park to use the Cubbon Park metro station, while those using the Link Road entry gates should use the MG Road station. </p>.<p>The BMRCL has also made additional parking arrangements at multiple metro stations. </p>.<p>On match days, parking will be available at a flat rate of Rs 30 for two-wheelers and Rs 60 for cars, which will be valid until the end of metro services. Additional parking lots have been created at 44 metro stations, it added. </p>