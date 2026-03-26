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IPL 2026: Namma Metro timings extended for RCB Vs SRH match on March 28

Last train timings have been extended from all terminal stations — Challaghatta, Whitefield, Madavara, Silk Institute, RV Road, and Bommasandra.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:50 IST
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