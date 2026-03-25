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IPL 2026: Nandini is official RCB partner for upcoming season

KMF MD B Shivaswamy said that the association with RCB reiterates the federation's support for sports.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 23:17 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 23:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRCBNandini

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