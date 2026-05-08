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IPL betting racket busted in Bengaluru, one arrested

The accused, identified as Nikhil R, a resident of Shantinagar in Devanahalli, was earlier engaged in the poultry business and is currently unemployed.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 23:02 IST
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