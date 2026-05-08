<p>Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly running an illegal online cricket betting racket linked to ongoing IPL matches in Devanahalli.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Nikhil R, a resident of Shantinagar in Devanahalli, was earlier engaged in the poultry business and is currently unemployed.</p>.<p>Police said Nikhil was allegedly facilitating online betting by providing IDs and passwords to punters through a betting platform identified as ‘PARKER777’.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that, acting on a tip-off, a special team tracked down the accused and his associates, who were allegedly collecting money from the public and organising cricket betting activities. During verification of his mobile phone, investigators found evidence showing that he was using the application to provide customers with access credentials for placing bets on IPL matches.</p>.<p>Police said the accused had developed a network through friends and relatives over the past four-and-a-half years and had been involved in betting operations. He has been taken into custody for further interrogation.</p>