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IPL black market trail leads to alleged KSCA member

The CCB probe revealed that 181 tickets of various denominations worth Rs 17.52 lakh were purchased from TicketGenie and sold in the black market at higher prices.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:48 IST
BengaluruIPL

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