<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police are searching for a man claiming to be a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) member, suspected in an IPL ticket racket, with 11 cases registered.</p>.<p>"Till the suspect, identified as Ganesh Harikesh, is arrested, we can’t declare that he is associated or affiliated with the KSCA. He was named in the FIR after another arrested suspect claimed that he was given the match tickets by Harikesh, who had told him he was a KSCA member. As of now, Harikesh remains at large, and efforts are underway to trace him,” a senior CCB source told DH.</p>.<p>The source added that 11 suspects have been arrested across 11 cases so far.</p>.<p>Another investigator said insider involvement could not be ruled out.</p>.Bengaluru: CCB arrests man for illegally selling IPL tickets.<p>"Due to the m-ticketing format, it is not easy to black market tickets this year. Hence, it is obvious to suspect an insider connection due to the bulk purchases made. It will be clear once the absconder is arrested,” the officer said.</p>.<p>Harikesh came under the police radar after the April 15 arrest of 49-year-old Chandra Shekar P, a captain at Shree Lakshmi Caterers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p>.<p>Shekar had told plainclothes policemen that he had IPL tickets and quoted Rs 19,000 for a Rs 15,000 ticket before his arrest. He also claimed he had links and passwords to the tickets.</p>.<p>Shekar told investigators that he and Harikesh had on March 28 sold tickets illegally for higher profit for the season opener between defending champions RCB and SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p>.<p>He also said Harikesh had told him he had 100 tickets for the April 15 match between RCB and LSG. Shekar was allegedly looking for buyers.</p>.<p>Further questioning revealed that Harikesh had purchased 81 tickets for the season opener worth Rs 6.60 lakh in the name of Swastik Heavy Engineering and Industrial Automation Consultant Company.</p>.<p>The CCB probe revealed that 181 tickets of various denominations worth Rs 17.52 lakh were purchased from TicketGenie and sold in the black market at higher prices.</p>.<p>Police said 50 tickets for the RCB Vs LSG match were purchased from TicketGenie in the name of Swastik Heavy Engineering and Industrial Automation Consultant Company, and another 50 tickets in the name of Dharani Computers Company. They were sold in the black market at higher prices. Police said they are verifying the two firms.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Previous busts</span></p>.<p><span class="bold">May 2025:</span> Two constables suspended over black market ticket sales<br /><span class="bold">May 2025:</span> Four, including a temporary KSCA member, arrested for illegal sales<br /><span class="bold">April 2025:</span> Five arrested for reselling complimentary tickets sent to a private company</p>