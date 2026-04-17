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IPL 2026: Bengalureans, fan groups go beyond the stands

What began as a personal project quickly turned into a public attraction. “In the last few days, 15 to 20 influencers and bloggers have come by to shoot videos with the car,” he says.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:41 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:41 IST
BengaluruCricketIPLMetrolife

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