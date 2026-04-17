IPL 2026: Bengalureans, fan groups go beyond the stands

<p class="bodytext">Super fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are finding innovative ways to express their love for the home team this season.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Vrooming by</p>.<p class="bodytext">J P Nagar resident Vishal Pujari has turned his Skoda Superb into a moving tribute to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Wrapped in the team’s colours, the car has been drawing attention at auto expos and across public spaces in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It took me around four days to design everything,” says Pujari, who completed the project earlier this month. A freelance callisthenics trainer by profession, he had earlier modified two bikes with RCB-themed designs before selling them.</p>.Royal Challengers Bengaluru-Sunrisers Hyderabad tickets, gone in 4 minutes! .<p class="bodytext">The car features the RCB logo, images of the full squad, and a striking graphic of Virat Kohli on the roof. Familiar with AutoCAD and graphic design tools, Pujari says he conceptualised and executed the design himself.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What began as a personal project quickly turned into a public attraction. “In the last few days, 15 to 20 influencers and bloggers have come by to shoot videos with the car,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Pujari says, “I hope to take it to the stadium during the final match and drive it around the M G Road area,” he adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">If interested in viewing the car, check @bangalore_kannadiga on Instagram.</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Collectibles at home</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sugumar Devaraj, a HAL Kodihalli resident, has been a supporter of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008 and has “never missed a single match” at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His commitment has also taken him to matches in other cities and overseas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Devaraj is often caught on camera with his distinctive match day ensemble — a Native American inspired headgear and a fully red outfit. The headgear was gifted to him by his US-based friend. He has also built a collection of memorabilia reflecting his devotion to the team, including autographed jerseys, a 2008 official cap signed by the then RCB team, and fan-made gifts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“One of the most recent additions to my collection of over 30 items is a painting of Virat Kohli and me holding the IPL trophy, made by an RCB fan. It is now one of my most prized possessions. I am going to get it signed by Virat soon,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He has also designed a special jersey featuring his own image, which he hopes to get signed by the RCB team. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Those interested in viewing his collection can contact him on @sportssugumar on Instagram.</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Fan tournament, marathon</p>.<p class="bodytext">Founded in 2009, the RCB Fans Army comes together as a community before every RCB match. Around 30 to 35 members usually gather at Church Street, shoot content, and conduct street interviews for the group’s social media, and then head to the stadium together.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Beyond match days, the group also hosts events. Later this month, they are organising a box cricket tournament on April 25 and 26. Fans can register as individuals and will be placed into mixed teams. “The whole aim is to get to know another person and play as a team together,” says Allen Abhishek, founder of the group.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They are also planning 5K and 7K runs in early May, encouraging participants to turn up in RCB jerseys.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">For details, check @rcb.fanarmy.official on Instagram.</span></p>