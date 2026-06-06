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IPL finals: Two cases booked following assault in Bengaluru pubs

According to the police, in the first incident at the We Neighbourhood pub on Residency Road, a 25-year-old man identified as Khushwant Singh was assaulted by a group of four people.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:10 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIPL

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