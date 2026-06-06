IPL finals: Two cases booked following assault in Bengaluru pubs

<p>Bengaluru: The Ashok Nagar police and Sadashiva Nagar police have registered two separate cases after two persons were allegedly attacked by different groups during the IPL final on the night of May 31.</p>.<p>According to the police, in the first incident at the We Neighbourhood pub on Residency Road, a 25-year-old man identified as Khushwant Singh was assaulted by a group of four people.</p>.Hubballi: RCB victory celebration ends in quarrel between two families.<p>As per the FIR, around 11 pm, Singh, who was with six friends at the pub, was celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win against Gujarat Titans when a group of unidentified men picked up a quarrel and assaulted him with a glass.</p>.<p>The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case under BNS Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>The second incident occurred at Cocobolo, under the jurisdiction of the Sadashiva Nagar police.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, around 11.30 pm, Suhas AA, 32, a real estate dealer, was watching the match while standing near the bar counter.</p>.<p>Suhas was attacked by around eight to nine men who initially abused him for “not letting them watch the match”. The victim filed a complaint after receiving treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered by the Sadashiva Nagar police, and investigation is ongoing.</p>