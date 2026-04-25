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IPS officer Kona Vamsi Krishna appointed as new DCP of Bengaluru South

Before his transfer, Krishna was Superintendent of Police at the Karnataka Lokayukta. He is from the 2014 batch.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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