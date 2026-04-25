<p>Bengaluru: In a routine transfer, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka government </a>has appointed IPS officer Kona Vamsi Krishna as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Division, Bengaluru City.</p>.<p>"Dr Kona Vamsi Krishna, IPS (KN 2014), Superintendent of Police, Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a>, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Bengaluru City. Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, IPS, has been transferred," the order read.</p>.Major shuffle in Karnataka IPS cadre; Bengaluru to get new DCPs.<p>Before his transfer, Krishna was Superintendent of Police at the Karnataka Lokayukta. He is from the 2014 batch. Prior to that, he served as Commandant, 1st Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police, and was placed in concurrent charge of Superintendent of Police, Wireless, Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Jagalasar, who is from the 2015 batch, is yet to receive a new posting. During his two-year tenure as DCP South, he was known as a strict and fair officer. He has served in several roles, including as SP of Bagalkot and Dharwad, and as Director of the Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru.</p>