Is AI bringing back a human touch to recruitment?

<p>Job seekers are using AI tools to generate “compelling” CVs, packed with confident language, flawless formatting and keywords tailored to job descriptions. </p><p>Recruiters, meanwhile, are using AI to screen thousands of applications and identify likely candidates in minutes. Yet discussions on online forums and several studies suggest AI is not necessarily making hiring easier. </p>.<p>Since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chatgpt">ChatGPT</a> launched in 2022, the average number of job applications per candidate has risen by 239% globally, according to Greenhouse, an applicant-tracking software provider. A 2026 Kickresume survey found that 39% of candidates would use a small AI-generated ‘lie’ if they felt it was justified, while 11% would do so without hesitation. </p><p>Meanwhile, a 2025 Resume Now study found that 90% of hiring managers had seen an increase in low-effort ‘spammy’ applications. Tools such as LazyApply and AIApply, which can automatically submit applications on a candidate's behalf, have fuelled the trend further. But there’s an upside too. According to ZipRecruiter, AI-assisted candidates are twice as likely to receive a job offer.</p>.How nostalgia is driving 'kidulting' in Bengaluru.<p>Things are not too different in Bengaluru. And it is pushing some job seekers to fall back on networking and referrals. Recruiters, too, are speaking with candidates much earlier in the hiring process.</p>.<p><strong>Numbers vs impact</strong></p>.<p>Two youngsters told <em>Metrolife</em> that when every CV appears to be a good fit, talent spotting must rely more on human judgement, not algorithms. “I am applying for research roles in biology. </p><p>AI is good at sifting through facts and figures, which are common in tech CVs, but I doubt it can understand the depth and impact of my thesis in my resume,” says a candidate who sends out 30-40 applications a month.</p>.<p>A 23-year-old worries about the precedent AI is setting. “I have read on Reddit that companies use third-party AI tools to score resumes. If your score is low and that data is shared across platforms, do you permanently become a poor candidate?” she wonders.</p>.<p>Their experiences may be different but both warn against hitting the ‘send’ button without reviewing an AI-written resume. In one case, Carmel, part of a college name, was autocorrected to Caramel, and in another, AI mixed up sample quantities in an experiment. </p>.<p><strong>Chatbot interviews</strong></p>.<p>For recruiters, AI has become a double-edged sword.</p>.<p>Setting things in context, Irfan Ansari, an HR consultant, says automation has long been a part of recruitment, but “AI is a different ballgame”. The online application age has made applying for jobs easier than ever, and now, recruiters are receiving up to 1,000 applications at once, leaving them pressed for time.</p><p>AI is helping screen these applications and narrow the pool to around 100 likely candidates based on keyword searches. Its scope, however, extends much further. He says companies are now using chatbots for initial interview rounds and even psychometric assessments (for cognitive abilities and behaviour).</p>.A degree reset for the AI age.<p>One expert working at the intersection of recruitment and AI says the technology can now generate CVs from scratch by conversing with applicants in multiple languages. This, he says, is helpful for blue-collar workers who may lack the education or confidence to create polished resumes. </p><p>He adds that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a> is now also helping rank candidates, analyse career progression, and summarise chatbot-led interviews for hiring managers. However, he stresses that humans remain in the loop and that AI recommendations are “probabilistic, not deterministic”. Even so, he admits that the number of “false positives” reaching recruiters has increased.</p>.<p>Annie Thomas, an HR professional, agrees. Resumes optimised for keywords often pass screening processes but are not always reliable indicators of actual talent, she says. “In some cases, people with very impressive CVs had to be asked to leave within a month. They would not use their brains. They could not function without ChatGPT,” she says.</p>.<p>She has also seen a rise in unrelated applications, perhaps because AI lacks context or simply ‘hallucinates’. “We are a media company. For an account executive role, we have received applications from financial accountants,” she says, explaining that “accounts” in her industry refers to client management, not bookkeeping. </p>.<p>As a result, she is approaching hiring with more scrutiny than before, especially when scouting senior professionals drawing high salaries. “Now, if a resume is packed with jargon such as ‘I empower people’, I put it aside. Or, if the candidate reaches the interview stage, I ask them to justify why they used it. </p><p>We also pay attention to eye movement during online interviews because some people read answers generated by chatbots in real time,” she says.</p>.Reframing the AI jobs debate.<p>Nini Irom, another HR professional, agrees that AI is inadvertently bringing a human touch back to the recruitment process. She says eight out of 10 resumes landing in her team's inbox are AI-written, but only four out of 10 candidates live up to what their resumes promise. </p><p>Her team now makes informal calls before formal interviews to check whether candidates can back up their claims. She says these conversations also help them “dig up skills” that AI may have glossed over as irrelevant.</p>.<p><strong>Rejection emails</strong></p>.<p>However, all stakeholders agree that the situation is evolving, and it is too early to write anything off. </p>.<p>The recruitment-AI expert believes chatbot interviewers do have some advantages. </p>.<p>“We have had candidates schedule interviews with AI at 2 am or 3 am, and mostly on weekends when they don't have to hide from colleagues to attend a job interview. A human recruiter can interview one person at a time, while an AI avatar can conduct multiple interviews simultaneously. Candidates can ask questions about care benefits without feeling judged too!” he says.</p>.<p>Malini Lakshman’s company is not using AI in recruitment yet, but as a senior professional in the field, she is observing developments closely. “AI tools are being used to conduct first-round interviews. Is that the way to go? I have heard of candidates dropping out after realising they would be speaking to a bot,” she says.</p>.'AI impact on Indians abroad highest': Meta layoffs leave H-1B staff with 60 days to find jobs.<p>She insists that people will always “want to enter a workplace led by humans, not bots”, adding that excessive reliance on AI could reduce social interaction and increase isolation. The sentiment is shared by others as well. </p><p>At a recent leadership conference in Bengaluru, she heard stakeholders say that AI-led hiring is not fully working and that there is a need to return to earlier methods. Still, she believes AI will remain a part of recruitment, but the industry is figuring out where it fits best.</p>.<p>As for the job seekers Metrolife spoke to, they are at least glad that companies now use AI to send rejection emails instead of ghosting them. And some like Kritika Iyer have gotten swift response to their AI-assisted CVs. "In my domain, recruiters don't spend too much time on reviewing fresher applications, so AI helps in aligning with their expectations," says Kritika, who works with a consulting firm. </p>