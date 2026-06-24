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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Is AI bringing back a human touch to recruitment?

Things are not too different in Bengaluru. And it is pushing some job seekers to fall back on networking and referrals.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 23:00 IST
BengaluruAIMetrolife

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