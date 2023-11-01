Is sensitisation of cops working?

According to social worker Brinda Adige, those who are sent for the monthly sensitisation training are usually officials who are retiring soon or who have few responsibilities. “Ideally, all the staff employed in a police station should be trained together,” says Brinda who is part of Global Concerns India and Mukti-An alliance against human trafficking and bonded labour. She believes it is more important for the station writers (the ones who write down the complaints and FIRs) to attend the training. “The way the statement is written makes a huge difference to the case,” she said.