<p>In a city synonymous with heavy traffic, a photograph showing an almost empty road left the internet both amused and sceptical. </p><p>The image, said to be from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, shows a long, clear stretch of road with barely one cab on the route and an auto rickshaw entering the path. </p><p>It has gone viral online for the very reason that it captures the exact opposite of the infamous Bengaluru congestion. </p><p>Shared on r/bangalore with the caption, “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-traffic">Traffic</a> free roads of Namma South Bengaluru!”, the photo quickly began gathering traction, drawing thousands of upvotes and a flurry of comments. For many netizens, the sight of such a congestion free road in the city felt almost too good to be true.</p>.<p>Bengaluru’s traffic woes are legendary and often make headlines. Long travel times, packed junctions and crawling vehicles are part of everyday life for commuters in the city, which usually create buzz on social media.</p><p>However, this time, a photo showing a traffic free road in Bengaluru beneath a metro track — with just a single car in view — struck many online users.</p><p>Some commenters jokingly wondered if the image had been generated using artificial intelligence (AI). “AI”, one user wrote bluntly, sparking a humorous thread. </p>.Watch | Bengaluru Traffic Police’s AI graveyard reel on overspeeding draws praise, sparks road safety debate.<p>Another user quickly countered the speculation, clarifying that the road was very much real. “This is not AI. This is Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road”, the commenter said, referring to the well-known south Bengaluru stretch.</p><p>Others quipped that the photo must have been taken at an impossibly early hour, before the city’s notorious traffic begins its daily takeover.</p><p>"Aah..please do a timelapse video for 24 hrs and see for yourself if it's really traffic free," read a comment. </p>