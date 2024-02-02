Bengaluru: ‘ISIS sympathiser’ sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment

Bengaluru: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh for "supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and aiding recruits".
The convict, Mehdi Masroor Biswas, was arrested in December 2014 for operating the Twitter handle @ShamiWitness. Hailing from West Bengal, Biswas was staying at an apartment in Gangammanagudy in the city and was infamous for being an “ISIS sympathiser and propagandist”.
He was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police, who submitted a 37,000-page charge sheet to the special NIA court after gathering material and electronic evidence. Biswas was convicted on January 25.