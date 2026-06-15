ISKCON Bengaluru releases Kannada Mahakavya on Srila Prabhupada

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iskcon">ISKCON</a> Bengaluru on Sunday unveiled ‘Srila Prabhupada Charitamrtam’, the first Kannada Mahakavya chronicling the life and legacy of AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada.</p>.<p>Penned by noted poet Kabbinale Vasanta Bharadwaj, the work is composed in the rare Ashtadashapadi Gitamala metre and presented in traditional Gamaka style.</p>.Vaikuntha Ekadashi Mahotsava celebrated at ISKCON Bengaluru .<p>Speaking at the launch, Isapriya Tirtha Swami of Adamaru Mutt urged people from all walks of life to read the poem,highlighting Prabhupada’s global outreach through Harinama Sankirtana, book distribution and humanitarian relief programmes. Educationist Gururaj Karajagi underscored the literary and spiritual significance of the work.</p>.<p>Organisers said the book traces Prabhupada’s journey from Kolkata to the West, where he founded Iskcon.</p>