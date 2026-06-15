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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

ISKCON Bengaluru releases Kannada Mahakavya on Srila Prabhupada

Penned by noted poet Kabbinale Vasanta Bharadwaj, the work is composed in the rare Ashtadashapadi Gitamala metre.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIskcon

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